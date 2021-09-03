State Police: Girl, 15, Struck And Killed By Car On Route 80

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car on Route 80 early Tuesday morning, state police said.

The girl ran into the road and was hit by an unknown vehicle eastbound near milepost 45.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills just before 3:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said. Her name was not released.

The center and right lanes were closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.

