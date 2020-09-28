State Police: Driver Injured In Route 80 Tractor-Trailer Hit-And-Run

The driver of a tractor-trailer fled after hitting a sedan on Route 80 eastbound in Morris County Sunday night, state police said.

The driver of a Honda Accord was struck by a tractor-trailer near milepost 39.2 in Denville just before 8:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The Honda driver was sent to St. Claire’s Hospital in Denville with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was unclear if that tractor-trailer driver had been charged.

