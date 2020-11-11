Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police: 5 Injured After 3 Cars Collide With Tractor-Trailer On Route 80 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

Five people were injured after three cars collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 80 eastbound in Morris County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — involving a tractor-trailer, a Lexus sedan, a Toyota Prius and a Buick SUV — was reported on the 34 Exit ramp in Wharton just after 2:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Five occupants were taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The exit ramp was closed during the accident cleanup and reopened by 4 p.m., Goez said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

