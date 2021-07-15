Contact Us
SEEN HER? Police Search For Missing Teen In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Police in Morris County are searching for a teen girl reported missing Thursday morning.

Amanda, 16, was reported missing from the Fairmount/West Valley Brook section of town around 9:45 a.m., Washington Township Police said.

She is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Police did not immediately release a photo of Amanda.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

