Diana Lopez Jimenez, 36, died in the two-car crash at West Hanover Avenue and Gov. Chris Christie Drive when a a 2020 Hyundai Sonata and a 2016 Volvo S60 collided on Monday, May 6, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit said.

Jimenez was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, authorities said. The driver of the Volvo sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No criminality is suspected, though the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Police Department, and members of the Morris County Vehicular Homicide Task Force are involved in the investigation, authorities said.

