SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Morris County Girl, 13, Missing Since Last Week

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Morris County girl.

Deris M. “Daisy” Avila-Ulloa, 13, was last seen at her Rockaway Township home on Dec. 21 around 11 p.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland.

Avila-Ulloa is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, Carroll said. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and white/black shoes.

Avila-Ulloa left home without any belongings, including her cell phone, Carroll said. She may also have ties to Dover.

Anyone with information about Avila-Ulloa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

