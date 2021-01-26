Prosecutor: LongHorn Steakhouse Fire Deemed Not Suspicious, ‘Exact Cause’ Undetermined

A Jan. 19 fire that ravaged LongHorn Steakhouse in Flanders doesn’t appear suspicious but has an undetermined cause, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The fire broke out at the Flanders location on International Drive South around 12 a.m., according to Byram Township fire officials.

The blaze completely ravaged the restaurant, which had to be demolished due to damages, the Mt. Olive Fire Marshal said. Three firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

Though deemed not suspicious, the overall investigation remains ongoing, as the exact cause has not been determined, Carroll said.

The Mount Olive Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson & Environmental Crimes Unit, the Mount Olive Fire Marshal’s Office and the Flanders Fire Department also assisted with the investigation.

