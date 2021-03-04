Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: Sussex County Man, 40, Shattered Glasses, Lights, Back Door Window During Bar Dispute

Valerie Musson
Jefferson Township Police
Jefferson Township Police Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Department via Facebook

A Sussex County man went on a rampage at an Oak Ridge bar, breaking glasses, lights and shattering the building’s back door window, authorities charged. 

Adam Waciura, 40, of Sparta, caused the damage during an altercation at the Daily Planet in Oak Ridge on Feb. 6, Jefferson Township Police said.

Waciura is accused of shattering several glasses, a pool table light and a back door window, police said.

He left and tried twice to return but was stopped by other bar patrons, police said.

Waciura, who sustained several cuts and bruises during the altercation, was subsequently arrested and charged with defiant trespass and criminal mischief.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

