Police Seek ID For Man In Attempted Morris County Break-In

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen trying to break into a vacant commercial space in Morris County.
Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen trying to break into a vacant commercial space in Morris County.

The man pictured above was seen ripping the screen and pushing open an unlocked window of a vacant commercial space next to Arthur’s Tavern in Morris Plains around 6:50 p.m. Monday, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The building had two other windows that were also tampered with, though they weren’t pushed open, authorities said.

Customers from adjacent stores witnessed the man’s activity as well, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org.

