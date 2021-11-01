Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: PA Men Nabbed After High-Speed Pursuit In Stolen Car, Run Through Morris County Woods

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hanover Police
Hanover Police Photo Credit: Hanoverpolice.com

An underage PA man was intoxicated when he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, abandoned it in Morris County and ran through the woods with the passenger, authorities said.

Drevon Laster, 20, was driving a stolen vehicle on Route 10 and sped off when an officer tried to pull him over on Dec. 25, East Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

The officer followed Laster but lost sight of the car, later locating it abandoned on a dead end street in Parsippany, Roddy said.

The officer called for backup after seeing a man matching Laster’s description running through the woods with a second man, later identified as passenger Demarcus Sagurton, 23, police said.

Laster, of Saw Creek Estates, PA, and Sagurton, of Bushkill, PA, were apprehended a short time later, police said.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up CDS, paraphernalia and a weapon, authorities said.

Both men were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia, under the influence, taking without owners consent, receiving stolen property and eluding.

Laster also faces charges for DWI, disorderly conduct, hindering and several other offenses, police said.

Both men were taken to county jail pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.