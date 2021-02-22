Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Newark Men Shoplifted $1,400 From Morris County Lowe’s

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lowe's on E. Hanover Ave. in Morris Plains
Lowe's on E. Hanover Ave. in Morris Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two Newark men were caught on surveillance footage stealing around $1,400 in merchandise from a Morris County Lowe’s home improvement store, authorities charged.

Eric Brown, 49, and Alaric Osorio, 42, are accused of removing items from the shelves at the E. Hanover Ave. store in Morris Plains and leaving without paying for them on Feb. 3, Hanover police said.

Brown and Osorio were issued summonses for shoplifting and conspiracy and are scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.