Police: Newark Men Shoplifted $1,400 From Morris County Lowe’s

Two Newark men were caught on surveillance footage stealing around $1,400 in merchandise from a Morris County Lowe’s home improvement store, authorities charged.

Eric Brown, 49, and Alaric Osorio, 42, are accused of removing items from the shelves at the E. Hanover Ave. store in Morris Plains and leaving without paying for them on Feb. 3, Hanover police said.

Brown and Osorio were issued summonses for shoplifting and conspiracy and are scheduled to appear in court.

