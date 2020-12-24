Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: Newark Man, 39, Nabbed In Months-Long Shoplifting Spree At Morris County Lowe’s

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Lowe's in Flanders
Lowe's in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Newark man had stolen expensive tools and equipment from a Morris County Lowe’s on five separate occasions over several months before he was finally nabbed by police, authorities said.

Adeja K. Lendor, 39, walked into Lowe’s in Flanders and put expensive tools and equipment in his cart five times between Oct. 28 and Dec. 5, Mount Olive Police said.

Each time, Lendor would show a receipt and leave without paying for the items, police said.

A follow-up investigation identified Lendor via surveillance footage and determined that he was in Mount Olive and Roxbury during the incidents, police said.

He was contacted by police and arrested after being questioned at headquarters, authorities said.

Lendor was charged with shoplifting and released pending an appearance in court.

Police in Union also assisted with the investigation, authorities said.

