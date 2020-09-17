Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: Morristown Woman Swipes $3.5K In Valuables From Florham Park Home

Valerie Musson
Tips from neighbors and other witness' descriptions helped to track down and identify the 44-year-old Morristown woman who broke into a Florham Park home and stole approximately $3,500 worth of valuables last Friday, authorities said.

Deana Moscatello broke into the home during the overnight hours of Sept. 11 and was later described to police by several neighbors who saw her vehicle near the residence, Florham Park Police said.

A follow-up investigation identified Moscatello as the suspect, and after several failed attempts at getting her to cooperate, officers carried out a search warrant at her home on Monday, which turned up many of the items that had been stolen from the Florham Park residence, authorities said.

Moscatello was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and criminal mischief. She was held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

“This incident and the Chatham incidents should be stark reminders to all residents to ensure your homes and vehicles are secure at all times,” said Florham Park Chief of Police Joseph Orlando. 

“If possible, outdoor lighting should remain on throughout the night and residents should always deem suspicious activity, persons and or vehicles in their neighborhood as relevant. Please contact the police immediately whenever suspicious activity is observed.”

“Thank you to the neighbors who assisted in the successful conclusion of this investigation and to all Borough residents for the role you play in helping our Department maintain public safety.”

