Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: Morris County Woman, 33, Struck By Falling Tree

Valerie Musson
Area of Fairmount Avenue and West Lake Boulevard in Morris Township
Area of Fairmount Avenue and West Lake Boulevard in Morris Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County woman was struck by a falling tree while walking her dog in Morris County Monday morning, authorities said.

The 33-year-old Morris Township woman was struck by the falling tree near Fairmount Avenue and West Lake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., township Police Captain Robert Shearer said.

The woman was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, authorities said.

The tree is believed to have fallen due to high winds, Shearer said.

Residents in the area may experience electrical outages from fallen power lines, authorities said.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

