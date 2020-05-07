Police: Morris County Slow-Driver Charged With DWI

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
A Morris County man who almost caused an accident by driving too slowly was charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Craig Hopping, 51, of Mine Hill Township was driving westbound in a Toyota Corolla on Route 46 in Mount Olive when he was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane, driving too slowly and almost causing an accident around 11:40 a.m. on May 5, WRNJ reports .

Officers detected signs of impairment when talking to Hopping, who subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Hopping was charged with DWI and several traffic violations. He was released to a responsible party pending a court appearance and will be charged with being under the influence of CDS at a later date, authorities said.

