Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Worker Critically Injured In Explosion At Ramapo College
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Morris County Man Who Attempted To Steal Idling Car Crashes On Route 80, Flees

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Borough Police
Franklin Borough Police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook

A Morris County man attempting to steal a running car from a local parking lot later crashed on Rt. 80 and fled from police, authorities said.

Blaise Wiget, 32, entered and drove away in a vehicle that had been left idling in the parking lot of a business in Franklin on Feb. 6, borough police said.

Wiget, of Succasunna, later crashed on Route 80 east in Rockaway Township and ran from the scene, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation linked Wiget to the crash and found that he had stolen the car, police said.

Wiget was charged Feb. 9 with numerous offenses related to vehicle theft, narcotics possession, and burglary, police said.

He was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.