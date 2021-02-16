Police: Morris County Man Who Attempted To Steal Idling Car Crashes On Route 80, Flees

A Morris County man attempting to steal a running car from a local parking lot later crashed on Rt. 80 and fled from police, authorities said.

Blaise Wiget, 32, entered and drove away in a vehicle that had been left idling in the parking lot of a business in Franklin on Feb. 6, borough police said.

Wiget, of Succasunna, later crashed on Route 80 east in Rockaway Township and ran from the scene, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation linked Wiget to the crash and found that he had stolen the car, police said.

Wiget was charged Feb. 9 with numerous offenses related to vehicle theft, narcotics possession, and burglary, police said.

He was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.