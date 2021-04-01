Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: Morris County Man, 31, Busted For Series Of NYC Bank Robberies

Valerie Musson
Boonton Township Police
Boonton Township Police Photo Credit: Boonton Township Police via Facebook

A 31-year-old Morris County man who police say committed a series of bank robberies throughout New York City was arrested on a warrant last week.

George Martin, of Parsippany, had been staying at homes throughout Morris County when he was taken into custody in Boonton Township on Dec. 31, local police said.

Details surrounding the dates and specific locations of the alleged bank robberies were not immediately made available.

Martin was held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New York.

The NYPD Major Case Squad and the NYPD/FBI Joint Bank Robbery/Violent Crimes Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

