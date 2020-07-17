Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: Man Caught Stealing Vacuum Threatens To Kill Loss Prevention Officer At Hanover Walmart

Valerie Musson
Walmart in Hanover
Walmart in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Newark man who was caught stealing a vacuum from Walmart in Morris County threatened to kill the store’s loss prevention officer, authorities charged.

A security officer at Walmart in Hanover saw Tyrese Gregory, 20, trying to leave the store without paying for a vacuum on Friday, July 10, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

When the store officer approached Gregory, he threatened to kill him for contacting the police -- then fled, Roddy said.

He was located by police a short time later near East Hanover Avenue and Ridgedale Avenue, authorities said.

Police stopped the vehicle, placed Gregory under arrest and charged him with terroristic threats, hindering apprehension and shoplifting.

Gregory also faces three additional shoplifting and conspiracy charges based on a prior incident that was captured on Walmart surveillance footage, authorities said.

He was transported to Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

