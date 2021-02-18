Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Convicted Bank Robber, 70, Charged With Stabbing Albany Man, 64, Dead At Mall In Bergen County
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Husband And Wife ‘Acted As Team’ To Shoplift More Than $2.5K From Morris County Target

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Target
Target Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Monmouth County couple worked in cahoots to steal more than $2,500 in merchandise from Target on two separate occasions, authorities said.

The West Long Branch husband and wife — whose names were not released — were “acting as a team” when they stole the items from Target on Feb. 3 and Feb. 6, Washington Township police said.

The value of the stolen merchandise totaled $2,552.37, police said.

Both were charged with third-degree shoplifting on Feb. 17 and are scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.