Police: Husband And Wife ‘Acted As Team’ To Shoplift More Than $2.5K From Morris County Target

A Monmouth County couple worked in cahoots to steal more than $2,500 in merchandise from Target on two separate occasions, authorities said.

The West Long Branch husband and wife — whose names were not released — were “acting as a team” when they stole the items from Target on Feb. 3 and Feb. 6, Washington Township police said.

The value of the stolen merchandise totaled $2,552.37, police said.

Both were charged with third-degree shoplifting on Feb. 17 and are scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.