Police: Hit-And-Run Texas Driver, 28, Lied About Cause Of Morris County Crash

A 28-year-old driver lied to police about how he damaged his car after a hit-and-run crash in Hanover, authorities charged.

Adam Barron, 28, left his disabled vehicle on Route 10 in Hanover after a crash on Sunday, August 16, authorities said in a release.

Officers traced it back to Barron at the nearby Extended Stay Hotel.

Barron, of Denton, Texas, told police he was struck while making a U-turn and was chasing down the vehicle that hit him when his own car broke down, authorities said.

Officers later discovered that Barron had actually crashed into a wall and left the scene, authorities said.

Barron was arrested and charged with providing false information to law enforcement and hindering. He was also issued summonses for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, illegal U-turn and failure to report.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

