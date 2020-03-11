Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: DWI Morris County Man, 28, Crashes In ShopRite Parking Lot

Valerie Musson
ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township
ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 28-year-old Morris County man was drunk when he crashed his car at a local ShopRite parking lot, authorities charged.

Rony Oviedo-Buezo, of Dover, crashed in the parking lot of ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township on Oct. 18, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

During police questioning, Rony Oviedo-Buezo showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, Roddy said.

Rony Oviedo-Buezo was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and several other traffic infractions.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

