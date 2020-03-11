Police: DWI Morris County Man, 28, Crashes In ShopRite Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Morris County man was drunk when he crashed his car at a local ShopRite parking lot, authorities charged.

Rony Oviedo-Buezo, of Dover, crashed in the parking lot of ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township on Oct. 18, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

During police questioning, Rony Oviedo-Buezo showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, Roddy said.

Rony Oviedo-Buezo was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and several other traffic infractions.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

