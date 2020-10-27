Police: DWI Jersey City Man Busted Swerving, Speeding On Route 46

A 42-year-old man was drunk when he sped and swerved along Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.

George Thomas, 42, was driving a Toyota Camry erratically, swerving and speeding on Route 46 in Budd Lake when he was pulled over just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Mt. Olive Township police said.

During questioning, Thomas showed clear signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Thomas, of Jersey City, was arrested and charged with DWI, speeding, unlicensed, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

He was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.