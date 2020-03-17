Police: Drunk NJ Driver Deliberately Coughs On Officers During Stop, Says 'I Have Coronavirus'

A Wayne driver who crashed her car while drunk deliberately coughed on Hanover police and told them she had the coronavirus, said authorities who charged her.

Lea Piazza, 28, failed a field sobriety test and was being processed by Hanover police when she began purposely coughing on officer Erick Magley last Thursday, Hanover police said.

When the officer asked Piazza to cover her mouth and stop coughing on him due to concerns over the virus, she said: "Oh, by the way, I have the coronavirus and so do you now," police said in a news release.

Piazza said her boyfriend had the virus and was from New York but refused to provide further information, they added.

The three officers exposed to Piazza were quarantined, although her comments were later proven to be "100 percent false," according to the statement.

Piazza later admitted she was lying and received an additional charge of causing a false public alarm in addition to her DWI summons and several motor vehicle offenses.

She was released pending a court appearance.

