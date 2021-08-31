Police: Drunk Man, 43, Charged For Back-To-Back Assaults, Terroristic Threats In Morris County

A Middlesex County man was intoxicated when he committed back-to-back assaults and made terroristic threats at a Morris County gas station, police said.

Michael Nilsen, 43, was seen banging on car windows at QuickChek on South Jefferson Road in Hanover on August 25, Police Chief Mark Roddy said in a release.

Nilsen, of Colonia, was found to be intoxicated, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to his arrest with charges for two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, hindering, criminal mischief, obstruction and disorderly conduct, police said.

Nilsen was taken to Morris County Jail pending an appearance in court.

