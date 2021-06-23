Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: PA Family's Adopted Dog From Middle East Tests Positive For Rabies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Fully Engulfed Car Blaze At Morris County Apartment Complex

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Fire crews in Morris County were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames at a local apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames at a local apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire at Beaverbrook Garden Apartments on Comly Road in Lincoln Park around 2 p.m., the local police department said.

The car was fully engulfed in flames as the department arrived at the scene — though the driver had already exited safely, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park First Aid Squad also responded, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work LPFD!” the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.