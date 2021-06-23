PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Fully Engulfed Car Blaze At Morris County Apartment Complex

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames at a local apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire at Beaverbrook Garden Apartments on Comly Road in Lincoln Park around 2 p.m., the local police department said.

The car was fully engulfed in flames as the department arrived at the scene — though the driver had already exited safely, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park First Aid Squad also responded, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work LPFD!” the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

