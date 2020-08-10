PD: Accused Montclair Car Thief Assaults Officers During Morris County Search For Stolen Jaguar

A Montclair man caught with a stolen Jaguar resisted arrest and fought police who asked for the keys at a Morris County hotel, authorities said.

A report of a stolen 2020 Jaguar led police to a local Marriott hotel on Tuesday, August 4, where a witness told officers that a thin black man had parked a Jaguar in the parking lot and locked it before heading east down Route 10, Hanover police said in a release.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers located Nasir A. Usher, 21, at the Red Carpet Inn on Route 10, authorities said.

Usher, who police say matched the witness’s description and was captured on video on North Belair Avenue and Cross Road, was then caught on video entering the hotel, authorities said.

Officers entered the building and made contact with Usher, who had the keys to the stolen Jaguar in his possession, authorities said.

Usher tried to fight and escape from arresting officers but was eventually taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and three counts of resisting arrest, Hanover police said.

Officers who carried out a search warrant of Usher’s hotel room recovered items stolen from Gristmill Road in Cedar Knolls, as well as the matching clothing the suspect was wearing on video on North Belair and Cross Road, authorities said.

Usher, who police say is also suspected in a series of Essex County armed robberies, was additionally charged with receiving stolen property for Gristmill Road and one count of attempted burglary on North Belair Avenue.

He was transported to Morris County Detention Center pending an appearance in court.

