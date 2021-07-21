Off-Duty Morris County Cop Chases Down Routine Shoplifter Found With Nearly $8K In Stolen Items

An off-duty Morris County police officer chased down an alleged routine shoplifter who ran into the woods after he was found with nearly $8,000 in stolen merchandise.

Police in Mansfield received a call from an off-duty officer from Roxbury who recognized a 34-year-old Middletown, NY man wanted out of several jurisdictions for high dollar thefts on July 16, the department said.

The Roxbury officer saw the man loading merchandise from Home Depot into a garbage can that was inside his shopping cart before leaving without paying, police said.

The alleged shoplifter then ran into the woods behind the store after being confronted by the officer, who chased him down and took him into custody, police said.

Further investigation showed that the man, whose name was not released, had stolen $3,762.89 worth of merchandise from Home Depot in Mansfield and $4,107.14 worth of merchandise from the Riverdale location, police said.

The man was charged with third-degree shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property before being taken to the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

The man was also wanted out of Newton and Honesdale, PA on NCIC warrants, police said.

“Great job by the off duty Roxbury officer!” Mansfield Township police said.

