Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Off-Duty Morris County Cop Chases Down Routine Shoplifter Found With Nearly $8K In Stolen Items

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Home Depot in Roxbury
Home Depot in Roxbury Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An off-duty Morris County police officer chased down an alleged routine shoplifter who ran into the woods after he was found with nearly $8,000 in stolen merchandise.

Police in Mansfield received a call from an off-duty officer from Roxbury who recognized a 34-year-old Middletown, NY man wanted out of several jurisdictions for high dollar thefts on July 16, the department said.

The Roxbury officer saw the man loading merchandise from Home Depot into a garbage can that was inside his shopping cart before leaving without paying, police said.

The alleged shoplifter then ran into the woods behind the store after being confronted by the officer, who chased him down and took him into custody, police said.

Further investigation showed that the man, whose name was not released, had stolen $3,762.89 worth of merchandise from Home Depot in Mansfield and $4,107.14 worth of merchandise from the Riverdale location, police said.

The man was charged with third-degree shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property before being taken to the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

The man was also wanted out of Newton and Honesdale, PA on NCIC warrants, police said.

“Great job by the off duty Roxbury officer!” Mansfield Township police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.