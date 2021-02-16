NJSP: Hyundai Driver, 30, Leads High-Speed Police Pursuit On Route 78, Crashes In Morris County

A 30-year-old Hyundai Elantra driver lead police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on Rt. 78 in Morris County over the weekend, authorities said.

Jesse Roberson of Irvington failed to stop for police who tried to pull him over for speeding on Rt. 78 eastbound in Union Township just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Roberson exited to State Highway 24 westbound and continued until he crashed the vehicle into the center median near milepost 5 in Florham Park, Peele said.

Roberson was arrested and charged with eluding and other vehicle summonses.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

