Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJSP: Hyundai Driver, 30, Leads High-Speed Police Pursuit On Route 78, Crashes In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 30-year-old Hyundai Elantra driver lead police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on Rt. 78 in Morris County over the weekend, authorities said.

Jesse Roberson of Irvington failed to stop for police who tried to pull him over for speeding on Rt. 78 eastbound in Union Township just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Roberson exited to State Highway 24 westbound and continued until he crashed the vehicle into the center median near milepost 5 in Florham Park, Peele said.

Roberson was arrested and charged with eluding and other vehicle summonses.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.