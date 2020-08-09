Mount Olive PD: Florida BMW Driver Busted With Heroin

Police responding to reports of a woman sleeping in a BMW busted the Florida driver with heroin. in Mount Olive, authorities said.

Alexa R. Montanaro, 29, of Grand Island, FL, was on her phone and struggling to stay in her lane on Main Street in Flanders when officers were responding to the call around 7:20 a.m. Sept. 3, Mount Olive Police Chief Stephen Beecher said.

Police stopped Montanaro after she failed to use her turn signal, and subsequently spotted hypodermic syringe caps and other drug paraphernalia in her car, authorities said.

A search of Montanaro's vehicle turned up heroin, police said.

Montanaro was arrested and taken to police headquarters where she was slapped with several drug-related charges, authorities said.

She was transported to Warren County Jail to satisfy an outstanding warrant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.