Morris County Officer Struck By Drunk Driver: Police

A Morris County police officer was struck by a drunken driver while assisting at the scene of a crash overnight, his department said.

Jefferson Township Police Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle on Route 15 near Berkshire Valley Road when he was struck from behind by David Prontnicki, 45, of Budd Lake, around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Jefferson police Capt. Robert Bush said.

Prontnicki was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, while LaMantia was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Dept., JTPD Detective Bureau, JTFD #2, and JTRS, responded to assist at the scene of the crash. The incident is under investigation and anyone with further information can contact PO Nolan Ryan or Det. Sgt. James Stokes of the Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. at 973-697-1300.

