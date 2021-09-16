Morris County Man Who Left 2 Dogs In Hot Car On 90-Degree Day Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Morris County man who police say left two dogs in a hot car on a 90-degree day was charged with animal cruelty.

Officers responded to the Chester Springs Mall parking lot, where the dogs were found locked in a car on August 14, Chester Police said.

A follow-up investigation identified the owner as a man from Mendham, police said. His name was not released.

The man was charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.