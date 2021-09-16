Contact Us
Morris County Man Who Left 2 Dogs In Hot Car On 90-Degree Day Charged With Animal Cruelty

Valerie Musson
Chester Police
Chester Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man who police say left two dogs in a hot car on a 90-degree day was charged with animal cruelty.

Officers responded to the Chester Springs Mall parking lot, where the dogs were found locked in a car on August 14, Chester Police said.

A follow-up investigation identified the owner as a man from Mendham, police said. His name was not released.

The man was charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court.

