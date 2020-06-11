Morris County Man Offers $500 For Info On Perp Who 'Viciously' Vandalized Son’s Car

A Pequannock Township man is offering a cash reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized his son’s car earlier this week.

Ed Lamoureaux said his son’s vehicle was “viciously and savagely” vandalized in the driveway of his mother’s home on Hopper Avenue sometime Monday night.

“The perpetrators spray painted the car, keyed the paint and smashed a rear window,” Lamoureaux wrote in a Facebook post, adding that this wasn’t a random incident.

“There is agreement that this was NOT a random act,” he writes. “Someone who my son likely knows committed this crime. Most likely, this was done by local youths who may dislike my son.”

Lamoureaux, who initially offered $300, upped the cash reward to $500 after retrieving surveillance footage of the incident, which he says he plans to review Friday.

“The window for the guilty person(s) to come forward privately will close after reviewing that footage,” he wrote in an update to the post. “Parents, if you know anything, I urge you to speak with your kid and tell them to do the right thing before they find themselves speaking with the police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lamoureaux or the Pequannock Township Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.