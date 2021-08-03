Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Man Busted In Mercedes ID Swap Scheme, Police Say After Tip From Repair Techs

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Mavis Tire on Route 46 in Rockaway Township
Mavis Tire on Route 46 in Rockaway Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man police say was involved in a Mercedes ID number swap scheme was arrested after a tip from local repair technicians.

Nicolas Bedoya Ramirez, 20, dropped off a vehicle for repair at Mavis Tire on Route 46 in Rockaway Township, local police said Saturday.

Technicians contacted officers after the parts they ordered based on the vehicle’s VIN did not fit, police said.

Police found that the car’s VIN had been switched with a VIN from a similar but older model vehicle, they said.

The car’s real VIN was found to be a 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450 reported stolen from Avis Rentals in Florida, police said.

Ramirez, of Dover, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was released and is scheduled to appear in superior court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.