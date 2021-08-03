Morris County Man Busted In Mercedes ID Swap Scheme, Police Say After Tip From Repair Techs

A Morris County man police say was involved in a Mercedes ID number swap scheme was arrested after a tip from local repair technicians.

Nicolas Bedoya Ramirez, 20, dropped off a vehicle for repair at Mavis Tire on Route 46 in Rockaway Township, local police said Saturday.

Technicians contacted officers after the parts they ordered based on the vehicle’s VIN did not fit, police said.

Police found that the car’s VIN had been switched with a VIN from a similar but older model vehicle, they said.

The car’s real VIN was found to be a 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450 reported stolen from Avis Rentals in Florida, police said.

Ramirez, of Dover, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was released and is scheduled to appear in superior court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.