Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Morris County Construction Worker, 45, Trapped Under Steel Dies

Valerie Musson
A 45-year-old construction worker trapped under steel in Morris County died Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A 45-year-old construction worker trapped under steel in Morris County died Wednesday afternoon, police said. Photo Credit: East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo

A 45-year-old construction worker trapped under steel at a Morris County work site died Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at site at 73 Eagle Rock Ave. in East Hanover around 4:30 p.m., Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

The man had died of traumatic injuries when police arrived at the scene, Cannizzo said. His identity was not being released.

The investigation is ongoing, but the area has been deemed safe, Cannizzo said.

The East Hanover Emergency Service Unit, Detectives from East Hanover Police, Morris County Sheriffs, East Hanover Fire Chief Davino and Atlantic Health Paramedics also assisted at the scene.

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

