Morris County Blaze Sends 2 Burn Victims To Hospital, One In Medical Helicopter: Authorities

A Morris County fire that was doused before emergency crews arrived left two victims with serious burns, requiring both of them to be rushed to the hospital — one of them via medical helicopter, authorities said.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded with several local crews to 52 Averill Drive in Morris Plains just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported kitchen fire.

While no flames were visible, crews found two victims, the first with “extensive burns,” the department said.

The first victim was flown to RWJBarnabas Health for treatment with a landing zone set up at Morris County Central Park. Another was transported by ground, according to the MTVFD.

The home sustained minimal damage in the blaze, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Morris Plains Fire Department and the Morris Plains Fire Association , Cedar Knolls Fire Department, Boonton Fire Department, Parsippany Police Department, Par Troy EMS, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, St. Clares ALS, Atlantic ALS, PPD, and the Morris County Sheriffs Office.

“This incident continues to emphasize the importance of Mutual Aid agreements and mutual respect for our neighboring companies,” said the MTVFD. “A fire or emergency can break out at anytime and anywhere, and manpower is essential for a safe and effective fireground. We are grateful to our mutual aid partners who provided assistance at today’s incident, and every time that we call them. Thank you for your service and for your commitment to help those in need.”

