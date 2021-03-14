Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Parsippany Man Found Dead On Icy Budd Lake

Cecilia Levine
Budd Lake
Budd Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps

A missing Parsippany man was found dead on Budd Lake Sunday morning after a multi-agency search, authorities said.

Parsippany police contacted the Mount Olive Township police for help finding a missing elderly man, whose vehicle was found in a private parking lot adjacent to Budd Lake around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

An extensive search utilizing the New Jersey State Police Air Unit, NJSP TEAMS Unit, NJSP Marine Unit, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Olive Police Officers and the assistance of volunteers from the Budd Lake Fire Department, Budd Lake First Aid and Rescue and the Flanders Fire Department was conducted.

Members of the NJ State Police TEAMS Unit and NJ State Police Marine Unit found the elderly male in the ice. 

The man’s body was recovered from the ice on Budd Lake, and the Medical Examiner’s Office is completing the investigation. 

It was unclear if the man fell on the ice and couldn't get up, or if he fell through the ice into the lake. No foul play was suspected.

Out of respect and consideration for family, the deceased individual’s name will not be released at this time.

Inquiries concerning this press release should be directed to Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at mknab@co.morris.nj.us or by phone at 973-829-8159.

