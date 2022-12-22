Contact Us
Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home
Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home

Mac Bullock
A house fire raged for hours on Vassar Road in Jefferson Township on Tuesday night, officials say.
A house fire raged for hours on Vassar Road in Jefferson Township on Tuesday night, officials say.

A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. 

First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. 

On arrival, firemen saw the home "fully engulfed in flames," but found that the building had been safely evacuated. Multiple agencies across Morris and Passaic counties took "several hours" to extinguish the flames, authorities added. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Jefferson Township police. To submit a tip, contact Detective Sgt. James Stokes at 973-208-6152.

