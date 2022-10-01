Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Pickup Truck While Crossing Rt. 80, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Route 80 Saturday night, state police said.

Michael Gachko, of Summit, had parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes before entering the highway and crossing over to the westbound lanes, where he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck near milepost 36.6 in Rockaway Township just before 9:50 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Gachko was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Slota said.

Meanwhile, the highway was temporarily shut down for the crash investigation, according to 511NJ.

The accident remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.