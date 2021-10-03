Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Man Peered Into Morris County Apartment Window While Woman Was Changing Toddler, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Eagle Rock Village Apartments in Budd Lake
Eagle Rock Village Apartments in Budd Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A NY man was arrested after police say he peered through the window of Morris County apartment while a woman was changing a toddler’s clothes.

Elmer Alarcon-Guerra, 30, was seen looking into a window at Eagle Rock Apartments in Budd Lake while a woman was changing the toddler’s clothing on March 3 around 8:30 p.m., Mount Olive police said.

Alarcon-Guerra, of Endicott, NY, then tried to move up against the wall to avoid being seen, police said.

The woman contacted police and the man, who fled in a silver SUV, was tracked down a short time later and placed under arrest, authorities said.

Alarcon-Guerra was charged with peering into windows and released pending a court appearance.

