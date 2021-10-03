Man Peered Into Morris County Apartment Window While Woman Was Changing Toddler, Police Say

A NY man was arrested after police say he peered through the window of Morris County apartment while a woman was changing a toddler’s clothes.

Elmer Alarcon-Guerra, 30, was seen looking into a window at Eagle Rock Apartments in Budd Lake while a woman was changing the toddler’s clothing on March 3 around 8:30 p.m., Mount Olive police said.

Alarcon-Guerra, of Endicott, NY, then tried to move up against the wall to avoid being seen, police said.

The woman contacted police and the man, who fled in a silver SUV, was tracked down a short time later and placed under arrest, authorities said.

Alarcon-Guerra was charged with peering into windows and released pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.