Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Man Charged With Luring, Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment After Morris County Park Incident

Valerie Musson
Chester Police
Chester Police Photo Credit: Chester Police NJ via Facebook

A 23-year-old man was charged with luring, sexual assault, child endangerment and several other offenses stemming from an incident at a Morris County park.

Charles Smalls, 23, was arrested Feb. 23 after the execution of a search warrant, Chester Police said.

Smalls, of Burlington, was charged after a “lengthy investigation” following an unspecified incident at Grove Street Park in Chester last May, police said.

Smalls was charged with luring a child by elect or other means to a motor vehicle/isolated area, sex assault (victim between 13-16 years old), contributing to the delinquency of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving/selling obscene photo of a child, criminal attempt and criminal sexual contact.

Smalls was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in court.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Delanco Twp. Police Department and Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation.

