Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Man Arrested For 31 Graffiti Incidents Across Morris County Town: Police

Cecilia Levine
Jefferson Township High School marquee sign.
Jefferson Township High School marquee sign. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man was charged in 31 graffiti incidents over the last four months across Morris County, authorities said.

Shjon Peterson defaced multiple properties in Jefferson, including the marquee sign in front of the high school, parts of the Abenaki Trail, and more, Jefferson Township police said.

The investigation into the incidents began on Dec. 8, 2021 on the trail, when police thought that incident was isolated.

Peterson was slapped with 31 counts of criminal mischief and released on a court summons.

