Madison PD Corporal Hurt Trying To Detain Bank Fraud Suspect Who Clung To Side Of Getaway Car

A Madison Police Corporal was hurt while attempting to detain a 46-year-old bank fraud suspect who fled by clinging to the side of a vehicle and later arrested on Monday, April 3, authorities said.

Officers responded to the fraud report at Citizens Bank at 134 Main St. around 4 p.m., Madison Communication Director Michael Pellessier said in a Tuesday release.

Christopher Barrington White was found inside and fled through the front door, where Police Department Corporal Aquino was hurt during a detention attempt, the release said.

White, of Brooklyn, then allegedly fled the scene by clinging to the side of a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee that was waiting nearby.

Meanwhile, Aquino was taken to Morristown Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

White eventually let go of the Jeep, found near the back of a property on Kings Road, and taken into custody.

White faces a dozen charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction by flight, hindering, impersonation, forgery, attempted criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing, credit card theft, two counts of false government documents, and two counts of resisting arrest.

One suspect is still at large and has not been identified, though authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

“I applaud the quick work of the Madison Police Officers and our local agencies for their work in responding to apprehend the suspect who fled on foot, and subsequently investigating the incident," said Madison Police Chief Miscia. "Thanks to our continued training, all officers were prepared and equipped to respond in a means that ensured that the threat to public safety was minimal, while also ensuring that the suspect was quickly located."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Madison Police Department Detective Sgt. Shannon at 973-593-3000 and reference case number 2023-07820. Anonymous calls can be made to Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

