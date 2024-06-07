State Of Emergency Declared In Jefferson Township Over Route 15 Closure

Wilsusen, who issued his declaration on Thursday, June 6, said the state made the decision to close the bridge earlier this week over Rockaway River over safety concerns about the bridge's structural integrity.

The closure of the bridge led to Route 15 southbound near Cedar Terrace Road to be closed indefinitely. Wilsusen said he did not have a timeframe for when the closures would be listed.

“We are actively working with New Jersey Department of Transportation and state officials on detours, diversion plans, emergency services response plans, and plans for homeowners and businesses affected," Wilsusen said.

The following detours have been put in place:

• Motorists on Route 15 southbound wishing to take the bridge over Rockaway River will be directed to take the ramp to Edison Road/Lake Hopatcong/Mount Arlington/U and Left Turns, which is approximately two miles north of the bridge

• Continue on Edison Road/CR 615

• Turn left onto Espanong Road/CR 615, which becomes Minnisink Road

• Turn left onto Berkshire Valley Road

• Take the ramp for Route 15 southbound

The $11.6 million project will replace the Route 15 southbound Bridge over the Rockaway River. The new bridge will be a single-span concrete box beam structure with two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, 10-foot-wide inside and outside shoulders, and sidewalks on both sides of the bridge. The new bridge will improve the roadway geometry and improve sight distance, NJDOT said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.