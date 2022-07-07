Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Investigators Probe Fort Lee Apartment Building Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

‘Lock It Or Lose It:’ 3 Cars Stolen From Morris County Neighborhood In 2 Days, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Chatham Borough Police
Chatham Borough Police Photo Credit: Chatham Borough Police Department via Facebook

Police in one Morris County town have issued several alert after three vehicles were stolen within a matter of two days — and two of them within a span of less than 10 minutes.

The first two thefts occurred from Oliver Street and Chandler Road in Chatham “in about eight minutes,” on Tuesday, July 5, local police said in a release the following afternoon.

Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the east end of Main Street, police said a short time later.

All of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside, according to police.

A follow-up post on Thursday, July 7 stated that the suspects had returned to the area and were looking for cars to steal.

“Please lock your vehicles NOW and remove all keys/fobs/valuables!” police said.

“That’s 3 vehicles in 2 days…Lock it or lose it!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham Borough Police at (973) 635-8000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.