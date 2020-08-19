KNOW HIM? Police Seek Denville Pickup Driver In Hit-Run Crash

Police in Denville are asking for the public’s help identifying a truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

An older, white man driving a white GMC pickup truck struck another car in the municipal building parking lot just before 4 p.m. July 7, Denville police said in a release.

The driver got out of his truck, examined the damage to the other vehicle before getting back inside and driving away, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the driver or truck involved in this incident is asked to contact Denville Officer Vincent Fischer at 973-627-4900 ext. 386.

