KNOW ANYTHING? Arsonist Sets Fire To Morris County Park Cameras, Surrounding Woods

An arsonist set fire to surveillance cameras and surrounding woods at a Morris County park, according to police who are seeking clues on the culprit.

The arsonist — or arsonists — set fire to camera equipment and surrounding woods at Morris County Park Commission Land off Garnet Drive in Jefferson Township, Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a Thursday release.

The fires were started “deliberately” sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, Gannon said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL. Callers may receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

