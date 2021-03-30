Hanover PD: These 2 Dozen Individuals Caused $125K In Graffiti Related Damages

Nearly two dozen individuals were arrested for graffiti-related offenses in Hanover.
The incident caused more than $125,000 in damage over the last year, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.
"Identifying and charging suspects allows the victim to recover financial assistance in the form of restitution to make repairs," Roddy said.
"The Hanover Police hopes these investigations demonstrate our commitment to solving crimes in our jurisdiction and serves as a deterrent for those who wish to do harm."
The following individuals were charged:
- Marcus Hughes, 31, of Washington, DC, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $1,800
- Victor Blanco, 30, of Bronx, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000
- Ceferino Corraliza, 23, of Jersey City, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000
- Craig Fernandez, 22, of Jersey City, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000
- Daniel Fonseca, 30, of Easton, PA, 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $5,000
- Robby Wilkins, 38, of Edison, NJ, 4 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $6,000
- Alexa Lipke, 26, of Greenbrook, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $1,200
- Christian Servidio, 24, of Fairfield, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $4,600
- Eric Cleveland, 40, of Frankfort, NY, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $6,322
- Francis Vella, 34, of Suffern, NY, 4 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4 counts of Trespassing, 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $8,525
- Mitchell Jent, 29, of Morristown, NJ, 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $79,500
- Michelle Martinez, 32, of Brooklyn, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Conspiracy, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: over $2,000
- Valentinos Mikalef, 42, of Woodside, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Conspiracy, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: over $2,000
- Anthony Vergara, 30, of College Point, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Resisting Arrest by Flight, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: between $500-$2,000
- Lawrence Corcoran, 22, of Bedminster, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $150
- Estiven Restrepo, 24, of Hopatcong, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $2,000
- Jordan Krawiec, 28, of Garfield, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $2,570
- Anthony Liszka, 25, of Clifton, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $3,805
- Miguel Williams, 40, of Cedar Knolls, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: less than $500
There were also three juveniles charged, whose names are being withheld due to their age.
