Elizabeth Bicyclist, 24, Struck By Jeep In Morris County

A 24-year-old bicyclist from Elizabeth was struck by a Jeep in Morris County late Friday morning, authorities said.

Jeremy Holloman was hit in a crosswalk by a Jeep that had been turning from southbound Ridgedale Avenue onto Abbett Avenue in Morristown with a green traffic signal shortly after 11:50 a.m., the town’s Department of Public Safety said.

A follow-up investigation found that Holloman was riding on the sidewalk, heading northbound on the southbound side of the road when he entered the crosswalk and was determined to be at fault for the accident, police said.

Holloman suffered abrasions to his legs and complained of side pain, police said. He was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

