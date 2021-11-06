Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elizabeth Bicyclist, 24, Struck By Jeep In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Abbett Avenue and Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown
Intersection of Abbett Avenue and Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown Photo Credit: Morristown Department of Public Safety via Facebook

A 24-year-old bicyclist from Elizabeth was struck by a Jeep in Morris County late Friday morning, authorities said. 

Jeremy Holloman was hit in a crosswalk by a Jeep that had been turning from southbound Ridgedale Avenue onto Abbett Avenue in Morristown with a green traffic signal shortly after 11:50 a.m., the town’s Department of Public Safety said.

A follow-up investigation found that Holloman was riding on the sidewalk, heading northbound on the southbound side of the road when he entered the crosswalk and was determined to be at fault for the accident, police said.

Holloman suffered abrasions to his legs and complained of side pain, police said. He was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.