DWI Morris County Man Crashes Into Telephone Pole, Flees On Foot, Police Say

A Morris County driver was intoxicated when he crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers responding to the crash scene near 113 West Valley Brook Rd. in Washington Township found a heavily damaged Acura SUV parked off the road just after 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

A follow-up investigation located the driver — a Long Valley man — near 94 West Valley Brook Rd. and determined him to be intoxicated, police said.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, the man — whose name was not released — was taken to police headquarters, issued motor vehicle summonses and released pending a court appearance.

The vehicle was towed to the Washington Township Police impound yard, and West Valley Brook Road was closed for several hours as crews installed a new telephone pole.

