Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DWI Morris County Man Crashes Into Telephone Pole, Flees On Foot, Police Say

Area of 113 West Valley Brook Rd. in Washington Township
Area of 113 West Valley Brook Rd. in Washington Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County driver was intoxicated when he crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers responding to the crash scene near 113 West Valley Brook Rd. in Washington Township found a heavily damaged Acura SUV parked off the road just after 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

A follow-up investigation located the driver — a Long Valley man — near 94 West Valley Brook Rd. and determined him to be intoxicated, police said.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, the man — whose name was not released — was taken to police headquarters, issued motor vehicle summonses and released pending a court appearance.

The vehicle was towed to the Washington Township Police impound yard, and West Valley Brook Road was closed for several hours as crews installed a new telephone pole.

