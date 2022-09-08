Downed Wires Shut Down Route 80, Cause Widespread Power Outages: DEVELOPING

Several downed power lines shut down Route 80 and caused widespread power outages throughout Morris and Sussex Counties, developing reports say.

The power lines were knocked down and a brush fire started in the westbound lanes near milepost 32.7 in Jefferson shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

All lanes were temporarily closed west of exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury Township, though one right lane has reopened, according to 511NJ.

Meanwhile, numerous Morris and Sussex County residents lost power as emergency crews worked to repair the lines. Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative described the outage as “a far-reaching outage affecting many towns.”

Estimated repair times were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

